Street Racing Crash In Houston Claims 2 Lives - Is It Time To Reel In The Car Culture?

On a Houston, Texas highway feeder road this weekend, hundreds of sickos showed up to encourage assholes to “fly by” at speed to show off their ability to spend money on cars and go-fast parts for the express purpose of putting others’ lives in danger. It all went perfectly to plan when this bright yellow Camaro impacted an innocent bystander’s Chevy Malibu reportedly with a baby inside, sending that car into the gathered crowd, injuring one, and killing two. The impact is said to have been well in excess of 100 miles per hour.



