Street Racing Crash In Houston Claims 2 Lives - Is It Time To Reel In The Car Culture?

Agent009 submitted on 2/23/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:02 AM

Views : 526 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On a Houston, Texas highway feeder road this weekend, hundreds of sickos showed up to encourage assholes to “fly by” at speed to show off their ability to spend money on cars and go-fast parts for the express purpose of putting others’ lives in danger. It all went perfectly to plan when this bright yellow Camaro impacted an innocent bystander’s Chevy Malibu reportedly with a baby inside, sending that car into the gathered crowd, injuring one, and killing two. The impact is said to have been well in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Read Article


Street Racing Crash In Houston Claims 2 Lives - Is It Time To Reel In The Car Culture?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)