Strength Of Chinese EV Market Forced Jeep Into Bankruptcy In China

The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly gain overtake them. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese automakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want.



Read Article