Stretched Alpine A310 2+2 Due In 2028 To Take On The Porsche 911

Alpine will crown its electric sports car line-up with the A310 – a 2+2 tourer that will put the French firm toe to toe with the likes of Porsche, Maserati and Lotus.

Tipped by the marque to be “an icon of future sports cars”, the new EV will arrive in 2028 and serve as a flagship for an expanded all-electric Alpine line-up.

The firm’s new range will include the recently launched A290 hot hatch, the upcoming Tesla Model Y-sized A390 and coupé and drop-top versions of the next-generation electric A110 – a car that will replace its acclaimed lightweight combustion sibling, which will bow out of production later this year.