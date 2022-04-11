Strip Mining Companies Scamble To Scar The US Landscape For Coveted EV Minerals

New U.S. legislation will require 50% of electric vehicle content to be source in North America or allied countries beginning next year. That percentages escalates to 80% in 2026, and a full 100% in North America by 2029; leaving lithium mining companies scrambling.



The law somewhat stunned the industry and led to some calling out the U.S for stunting the growth of the electric vehicle market.



Since August companies have been scouring the globe to find ample recoverable lithium reserves. Some of the biggest automakers in the world have been forced to enter joint ventures with mineral companies as battery production to date, has not been in their area of expertise.



