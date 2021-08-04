Strong Public Reaction Makes Automaker Ponder Production For Genesis X

Asking on Twitter whether or not people would put down a $1,000 deposit on the Genesis X, it seems that the public’s reaction to the concept has been strong enough to lead Genesis USA to wonder if they should put it into production.

The all-electric coupe was intended as a concept only when it was unveiled on March 30. At the time, a Genesis spokesperson told us: “For now, this is purely a design statement.”

They did however leave the door open for more, adding: “I would tell you to let your imagination run wild; Genesis is a young brand with a growing product lineup and potential for many more exciting model lines.”