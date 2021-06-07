Study Believes More New EV Cars Will Be Sold Than ICE By 2033

We’re living in transitional times. The age of the internal combustion-engined passenger and commercial vehicle is drawing to a close, after over a century of planetary domination. Some governments are now announcing that they will no longer accept ICE vehicle sales after a certain date and automakers are in turn announcing when they will phase out fuel-burning vehicles from their lineups. The United Kingdom, for instance, has vowed to ban the sale of any and all ICE vehicles after 2030 and like it are thirteen additional countries (mostly in Europe). They have not all agreed on a specific year (or on what exact they're going to ban) but the year seems to usually be 2030 or 2035, or in some cases 2040.



Read Article