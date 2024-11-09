Study Blames Climate Change As It Predicts 25% Of US Steel Bridges Will Fail By 2050

How many bridges do you cross in your daily commute? If you're living in the United States, a quarter of them could collapse in the next 25 years, per a new report from The New York Times. That is, unless repairs to the nation's highway infrastructure are ramped up—quickly. The startling statistic is the sum of multiple studies conducted in recent years. The focus is largely on steel bridges, many of which were built over 50 years ago and are susceptible to the effects of extreme weather. Hard rains can wash away foundations, but the real culprit is temperature—higher temperatures cause the steel to expand, wreaking havoc on joints and damaging concrete. Considering 2023 was the hottest recorded year since record-keeping began in 1850, the concern is real.



Read Article