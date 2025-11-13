Study Claims $100K Luxury Market Set To Explode In The Next Few Years

A new study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that the U.S. luxury automotive market is on track for significant growth, with total value projected to reach $215 billion by 2035. The research highlights expanding opportunities for investors, automakers, and luxury lifestyle brands as demand accelerates across the high-end vehicle spectrum.
 
Currently valued at approximately $110 billion, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-7%, driven by innovation, personalization, and consumer appetite for exclusivity. The report divides the market into three tiers:


