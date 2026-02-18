Study Claims 15 Percent Of Canadians Will Betray Their Country And Buy Chinese Made Vehicles

15% of Canadians would like to buy a Chinese EV over cars from other manufacturers, according to a poll. It is the 6-percent increase from 2024. The rising customer loyalty towards Chinese electric cars is likely due to the latest tariff reduction announced in early 2026.

On January 16, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a tariff reduction from 100% to 6.1% on 49,000 Chinese electric cars imported annually. Previously, CarNewsChina reported that this adjustment will allow Lotus to slice the Eletre crossover’s price in Canada by 50% from 305,000 CAD (223,640 USD) to 156,750 CAD (114,940 USD).