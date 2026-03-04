Study Claims 40% Of Americans Want Less Expensive Chinese Cars

Agent009 submitted on 3/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:29:55 AM

Views : 426 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you spend any time in automotive comment sections, you’ve seen it. Someone inevitably points to a cutting-edge EV from China and declares it superior to whatever U.S.-market model is under discussion. There’s a huge catch, though: that vehicle doesn’t actually exist in the American marketplace.
 
It’s not federally certified, not sold through U.S. dealers, not supported by a domestic service network, and not priced with tariffs factored in. It’s a theoretical alternative, not a real one, and new research helps explain why this dynamic exists. Americans are forming opinions about Chinese automakers before most have ever seen one in person.


Read Article


Study Claims 40% Of Americans Want Less Expensive Chinese Cars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)