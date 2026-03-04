Study Claims 40% Of Americans Want Less Expensive Chinese Cars

If you spend any time in automotive comment sections, you’ve seen it. Someone inevitably points to a cutting-edge EV from China and declares it superior to whatever U.S.-market model is under discussion. There’s a huge catch, though: that vehicle doesn’t actually exist in the American marketplace.

It’s not federally certified, not sold through U.S. dealers, not supported by a domestic service network, and not priced with tariffs factored in. It’s a theoretical alternative, not a real one, and new research helps explain why this dynamic exists. Americans are forming opinions about Chinese automakers before most have ever seen one in person.