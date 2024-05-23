Study Claims 90% Of Consumers Want EVs By 2033, But Where Are They Now?

Agent009 submitted on 5/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:37 AM

A new study suggests that a significant proportion of the population will consider buying an EV within three to five years as barriers fall and demand increases.
 
This study asserts that almost half of all vehicle shoppers are not considering purchasing an EV. These consumers, referred to as Skeptics in the study, are only considering ICE vehicles. However, Cox Automotive believes that with technology improvements, lower prices, and an improved charging network across the U.S., 54% of these current Skeptics could become ‘EV Considerers’ within three to five years.


