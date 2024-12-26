Study Claims Almost 50% Of Drivers Ignore Speed Limits

Bad behaviors behind the wheel spiked during the pandemic, with deserted roads bringing out the worst in drivers. Traffic and pedestrian deaths jumped in the immediate aftermath, but even as deaths begin to fall a few years later, drivers in a new study from AAA admitted to engaging in dangerous driving habits that they know are wrong, like speeding 15 miles per hour or more above the speed limit. Nearly half of all the respondents admitted to cracking 15 mph or more on freeways in the last 30 days, while 36 percent sped 10 mph or more on residential streets. Twenty-seven percent ran a red light, while another 12.4 percent confessed to driving without a seatbelt.



