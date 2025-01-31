Study Claims Automotive Sector Is the Most Disrupted Industry In The World Right Now

A recent study from Alix Partners has claimed that the automotive sector is the most "disrupted" business sector going into 2025, based upon executive sentiment. However, this is allegedly not a terrible thing because the report likewise suggests that automakers are among those best suited to adapt to changing business models. The study is quite broad and largely reliant upon executive surveys for its data. Alix Partners reached out to 3,200 executives — 1,000 of which were based in North America and 320 of which stemmed from the auto industry — to create the report. But it serves as a strong example of how market analysts and corporate leaders currently view the economy.



Read Article