Study Claims Driving Your EV Hard May Increase Battery Life

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:44 AM

Views : 380 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in the day of carburetors and leaded gas, sparsely driven cars often found themselves running a bit rough. The mechanic's remedy? The good ol' Italian tune-up—revving high to clear out carbon deposits and other gunk from the engine.
 
It turns out that the same methodology is actually good for EVs as well. Strange, I know, especially since EVs don't exactly burn fuel. But as a study published by Stanford (hat-tip to Reddit) shows, "dynamic-cycling" (as it's called) a battery improves a cell's lifespan by as much as 38%.


Read Article


Study Claims Driving Your EV Hard May Increase Battery Life

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)