Study Claims Driving Your EV Hard May Increase Battery Life

Back in the day of carburetors and leaded gas, sparsely driven cars often found themselves running a bit rough. The mechanic's remedy? The good ol' Italian tune-up—revving high to clear out carbon deposits and other gunk from the engine.

It turns out that the same methodology is actually good for EVs as well. Strange, I know, especially since EVs don't exactly burn fuel. But as a study published by Stanford (hat-tip to Reddit) shows, "dynamic-cycling" (as it's called) a battery improves a cell's lifespan by as much as 38%.