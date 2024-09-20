Study Claims EV Batteries Will Outlast Your Car In The Junk Yard

A recent study from Canadian telematics company Geotab has suggested that the “vast majority” of EV batteries will likely outlast the life of electric cars. The firm’s findings stand in contrast to the persistent anti-EV argument that electric vehicle batteries will only last a few years before they have to be discarded. The firm published its estimates as an update to a 2019 analysis about EV battery degradation. Interestingly enough, Geotab’s 2019 study indicated that EV batteries were degrading at an average of 2.3% per year, as noted in a report from The Driven. The firm’s recent blog post, which included updated data and analysis from fleet usage, suggested that electric vehicle batteries have seen a notable improvement over the years, degrading only 1.8% per year on average.



Read Article