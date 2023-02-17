Study Claims EV Will Be More Affordable After 2032 - Do You Dare Believe This After Being Lied To For So Long?

The International Council on Clean Transportation is analyzing the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the electric vehicles market. ICCT expects sales growth and falling prices, so let’s take a look at the next ten years’ scenario.



Road transportation is responsible for almost a quarter of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. In cities, more than half of the harmful pollutants affecting our health also come from internal combustion engine vehicles.



There are about 250 million light-duty passenger cars powered by ICEs. And don’t forget other tens of millions of heavy-duty trucks, buses, and other large vehicles on wheels that also use large combustion engines.



Read Article