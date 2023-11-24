Study Claims Electric Bikes Are 4 Times Better At Slashing Global Oil Consumption Than EV Cars

As governments have invested in electric cars to make the world greener, a related industry has quietly been doing more to reduce carbon emissions around the world: e-bikes.



Electric cars are cleaner than internal combustion engine vehicles over their lifetime. However, since they are so big and expensive, it will take a long time – and a lot of convincing in between – for the world’s fleet to change over to all-electric power. More affordable to more of the world, e-bikes are being adopted much faster.



Whereas there were 20 million electric cars and 1.3 million electric buses, delivery vans, and trucks operating around the world last year, The Conversation reports that there were more than 280 million electric mopeds, scooters, motorcycles, and three-wheelers in operation.





