Study Claims Electric Bikes Are 4 Times Better At Slashing Global Oil Consumption Than EV Cars

Agent009 submitted on 11/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:13 AM

Views : 356 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As governments have invested in electric cars to make the world greener, a related industry has quietly been doing more to reduce carbon emissions around the world: e-bikes.

Electric cars are cleaner than internal combustion engine vehicles over their lifetime. However, since they are so big and expensive, it will take a long time – and a lot of convincing in between – for the world’s fleet to change over to all-electric power. More affordable to more of the world, e-bikes are being adopted much faster.

Whereas there were 20 million electric cars and 1.3 million electric buses, delivery vans, and trucks operating around the world last year, The Conversation reports that there were more than 280 million electric mopeds, scooters, motorcycles, and three-wheelers in operation.


Read Article


Study Claims Electric Bikes Are 4 Times Better At Slashing Global Oil Consumption Than EV Cars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)