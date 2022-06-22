Study Claims Ford Bronco Is Attracting Customer To Off Road Market - Not Stealing Jeep Sales

The SUV market is not a zero-sum game, at least not for now, as early indications suggest that the Ford Bronco has not stolen customers away from Jeep, as one might have assumed. Instead, it appears to simply be growing the customer base for off-road-focused SUVs. A new study from S&P Global Mobility indicates that as the Ford Bronco’s sales have increased over the last nine months, the Jeep Wrangler‘s sales have not declined. Although the former’s sales have risen to as high as six percent of the compact SUV segment (as defined by S&P), the latter’s segment share has held steady at between seven and nine percent.



