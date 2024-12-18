Study Claims Ford May Have To Abandon European Market

Ford is struggling to stay afloat in Europe. The company is restructuring its business overseas with plans to drastically reduce its workforce. With slowing orders and weak demand for its EVs, many doubt Ford’s future in the region. A new survey underlines “how strong the doubts about Ford’s future viability in the European car market” are.
 
Last month, Ford announced plans to cut another 4,000 European jobs by 2027. The lower headcount is part of the company’s restructuring plans in the region.


