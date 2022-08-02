Study Claims Global EV Market Will Multiply By FIVE Times Before 2030

A new study suggests that the global electric vehicle market will multiply in valuation by five times by 2030, based on new data acquired by Allied Market Research.

The 2020 EV market size was valued at $163.01 billion, a sizeable figure considering the sector’s relatively low share compared to that of combustion engine vehicles. With several large-scale automotive companies with storied histories transitioning to electric vehicles, these companies will supplement the smaller, EV-focused companies, like Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid, contributing large-scale production operations with relatively limitless amounts of capital.