Study Claims If You Like A Health Exhaust Sound You Are Probably A Psychopath

It should be no wonder that on today's North American campuses, where the so-called woke culture has blossomed in recent years, one researcher has found it imperative to see if there's a link between enjoying a loud car and trends of psychopathy and sadism.

Of course, with that irritable mindset as the guiding light for the ensuing research, it is no wonder that the conclusion of the Canadian study was that, yes, indeed, the desire to own this type of modified car (with a louder engine and music), could be linked to higher levels of sadism and psychopathy.

These are strong findings. But should we take this at face value, or is the noisy car culture something a bit more complex and intriguing than what the researchers would've thought?