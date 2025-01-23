Study Claims Lexus RX Is The Second Most Expensive Car On The Road To Run

When it comes to keeping car buyers informed, one of the most useful studies we've come across lately has to be Self Financial's breakdown of ownership costs pertaining to everything you're paying for after the price of purchase. That is, fuel, insurance, maintenance, and various fees and taxes associated with owning a vehicle. Some of the study's findings may have been easy to predict; for instance, everyone knows a Kia Forte is cheap to run. But the study also turned up plenty of surprises, like the fact that only one hybrid, the Honda CR-V, made the top ten most-affordable list.

