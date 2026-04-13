Study Claims Listening To A New Song Can Lead To A Fatal Traffic Accident

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:26:43 PM

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Cranking up the volume on a brand-new album is a welcome escape, but what happens when that escape happens behind the wheel? A worrying new study suggests that on the day a major new album drops, traffic fatalities jump by a jaw-dropping 15 percent. The issue isn’t necessarily the music; it’s the smartphone you’re using to play it.

 
Researchers uncovered this deadly connection in a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, digging into the data surrounding the 10 most-streamed album releases between 2017 and 2022. They found that on these major release days, music streaming surged by 43 percent compared to the days immediately before and after.
 


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Study Claims Listening To A New Song Can Lead To A Fatal Traffic Accident

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