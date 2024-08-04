Study Claims People Don't Want Muscle Cars To Be Electric

The Dodge Charger Daytona EV made waves when it was announced earlier this year, despite the famous American automaker also announcing that an ICE model would arrive a year later. While we have made a case for electric vehicles qualifying as muscle cars, America does not agree. According to a study conducted by American Muscle, 56% of Americans don't think the Dodge Charger Daytona is a "real" muscle car, while 52% of you believe that an EV will never truly be a muscle car. I thank the 44% and 48% who agree with me.

