Study Claims Small Cars Are The Most Dangerous But Somehow Mini Is Left Off The List

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awards vehicles for their safety. However, what about the least safe models currently available? It's not hard to guess why a group wouldn't give out honors for that sort of thing, but you have to wonder, does the IIHS keep track of that info? We know that the data is there, so what does it look like when we actually examine the details? Thanks to iSeeCars, we don't have to guess. A study published on that website dives into the cars most associated with traffic fatalities, according to data pulled from the NHTSA. However, one of the most interesting things we discover when examining these numbers is that it's not necessarily the automaker's fault. Here's how the research adds up.



Read Article