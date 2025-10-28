Study Claims Tesla Lost 1 Million Car Sales From Thin Skinned Consumers After Buying Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political crash out has been painful to watch. His public endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump and spearheading role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (which was linked to more than 280,000 layoffs) earned Musk—and Tesla—a negative reputation amongst left-leaning voters in the U.S.

A new study by Yale scholars at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) reveals just how much of an impact that reputation had on Tesla's sales. As it turns out, since Musk bought Twitter, his political meddling has cost Tesla more than a million vehicle sales while also boosting the number of EVs and hybrids sold by competitors.