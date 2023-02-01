Study Concludes Fossil Fuel Use Can Increase the Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer's

Agent009 submitted on 1/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:26:02 AM

Views : 240 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you thought that switching to all-electric cars was not such a good idea, then this new U.S. study might make you think twice about it. Its conclusion about the impact of burning fossil fuels on our mental health reveals a couple of worrying aspects.

A very recent study done by a team of authors from Atlanta’s Emory University, Boston’s Harvard School of Public Health, Denmark’s University of Copenhagen, Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and others brings forward a discovery that can change how we perceive the internal combustion engine and the burning of fossil fuels.

Read Article


Study Concludes Fossil Fuel Use Can Increase the Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer's

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)