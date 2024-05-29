Study Finds Biden's EV Push Is Supercharging An Environmental Crisis

Besides lithium and cobalt for the batteries driving electric vehicles, another valuable material is needed to make all the cars that need to hit the roads in order to fulfill the Biden administration's lofty EV transition goals.

However, a newly published study by Cornell and University of Michigan professors suggest that there might not be enough to go around.

As per a new study titled "Copper mining and vehicle electrification" by Cornell professor Lawrence M. Cathles and University of Michigan Earth & Environmental Sciences professor Adam Simon, copper cannot be mined quickly enough to make the wires and other components needed to fulfill the current goals toward renewable energy.