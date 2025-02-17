Study Finds Brake Pad Dust Is Worse Than Diesel Emissions

Electric cars are hailed by many supporters as a key tool for reducing global warming as well making our air cleaner to breathe. But EVs might not be the panacea some think they are. New research suggests brake dust, which is emitted by both EVs and ICE cars, is so toxic that it’s more harmful than sucking up a lungful of rolling coal. That might come as a surprise, considering EVs rely heavily on regenerative braking, which significantly reduces the use of traditional friction brakes. However, EVs are also significantly heavier than their internal combustion (non-PHEV) counterparts, meaning when they do use their brakes, they generate more dust per stop.



