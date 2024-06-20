Study Finds Self Driving Cars Are Only Safer When Driving In A Straight Line And In Broad Daylight

Self-driving cars are pretty good at driving in a straight line in bright sunny conditions — better than a human, in fact — according to researchers at the University of Florida. However, that appears to be where the benefits of an autonomous vehicle ends, according to a new report.
 
While humans aren’t great at driving (researchers found generally that vehicles equipped with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems are less likely to crash than pure human driving) ADAS still has a long way to go. Here’s how university researchers came up with their data, from the science journal Nature:


