Study Gives Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Top Honors As Most Stolen New Car

Hyundai and Kia are faced with many class-action lawsuits across the U.S. because their cars lack electronic immobilizers, making them an easy target for thieves. The fact that the IIHS-HLDI puts 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia vehicles high in their most stolen vehicles top doesn’t help much with the lawsuits.



Car thieves used to target high-value vehicles for obvious reasons. Since the risk is similar, the thieves tried to maximize the profit, which explains why sports cars and exotic vehicles were at the top of their list. But Hyundai and Kia are now up there with the best of the auto industry in terms of car theft. A Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) analysis of 2021 insurance claims shows that bargain-priced vehicles manufactured by Kia and Hyundai now rival muscle cars and luxury SUVs as top targets.



Read Article