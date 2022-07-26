Study Indicates 55% Of EV Drivers Aren't Buying For The Environment, They Are Only Wanting THIS!

According to a survey commissioned by EV maker Polestar, most U.S. drivers—55 percent, to be exact—would buy EVs mainly for reasons that have nothing to do with the environment. Instead, the tastiest aspect of EVs among the American driving public is "in-vehicle technology, seamless connectivity, and infotainment system offerings." That's right, folks, not only are we collectively not doing this for the environment, nor are people drawn to electric cars for their famously instant acceleration, but the biggest appeal is the aspect that car enthusiasts and auto journalists on the internet have mostly derided: those big-ass screens.



