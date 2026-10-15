Study Indicates Americans Are Moving To Smaller Cars For Affordability

For the last few decades, American vehicles have been trending toward gargantuan largeness. But there’s mounting data suggesting that may be about to change.

We’ve discussed automobiles increasing in size before. The rationale behind the trend comes from manufacturers exploiting emissions loopholes and prioritizing larger vehicles offering superior profit margins per unit sold. American drivers have also shown a clear preference for sizable automobiles in general — viewing them as more luxurious, commanding, and safer than pint-sized alternatives.