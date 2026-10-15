Study Indicates Americans Are Moving To Smaller Cars For Affordability

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:40 AM

Views : 644 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For the last few decades, American vehicles have been trending toward gargantuan largeness. But there’s mounting data suggesting that may be about to change.
 
We’ve discussed automobiles increasing in size before. The rationale behind the trend comes from manufacturers exploiting emissions loopholes and prioritizing larger vehicles offering superior profit margins per unit sold. American drivers have also shown a clear preference for sizable automobiles in general — viewing them as more luxurious, commanding, and safer than pint-sized alternatives.


Read Article


Study Indicates Americans Are Moving To Smaller Cars For Affordability

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)