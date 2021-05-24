Study Indicates Over 30% UK Of Motorcyclists Would Quit Riding If Forced To EV Over Gas

The Motorcycle Action Group (MAG) is a riders’ rights organization serving the U.K. Established in 1973 to oppose the country’s Motor Cycles Regulations 1973 (Wearing of Helmets), MAG may have started on the wrong side of history, but currently works with local governments to decrease bike theft and increase on-road safety.

In order to assess the riding community’s priorities, MAG surveys members and non-members on a particular issue. The latest survey centered on Britain’s plan to phase-out gas-powered four-wheeled vehicles by 2030. Under the assumption that the new law would extend to motorcycles and scooters in the near future, MAG’s survey collected responses from 4,805 participants (1,575 MAG members, 3,230 non-members).