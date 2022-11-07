Study Now Targets Space Flight As A Pollution Source

I don’t know about you, but when Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson were caught in their race to be the first billionaire in space, I wasn’t excited. It didn’t feel like a great leap forward for humanity or anything lofty like that. Instead, it just felt like a bunch of rich kids finding a new way to mess up the planet. And I was right to be worried, as it turns out that emissions from private space flight are way worse than we thought.

 

This is all according to a new report from a few high-profile universities around the world, including UCL in London, the University of Cambridge in, erm, Cambridge, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



