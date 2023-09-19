Study Of Teslas Says Battery Life Is Increased In Cold Weather States

While colder weather negatively affects the range of Tesla electric vehicles and electric vehicles in general, it may actually be good for the long-term longevity health of EV battery packs, according to a new study.

Recurrent, which has access to data from over 12,500 Tesla vehicles in the US through its software service, has been releasing interesting new looks into Tesla batteries based on that data.

Last month, we reported on the data showing that Tesla battery longevity is not negatively affected by frequent Supercharging – putting to rest a long-standing myth about EVs.