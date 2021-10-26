Study Predicts Electric Vehicles Will Be Over 30% Of The Global Fleet By 2050

Electric vehicles will grow from 0.7% of the global light-duty vehicle (LDV) fleet in 2020 to 31% in 2050, reaching 672 million EVs, predicts the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).





The EIA estimates that the global LDV fleet overall – both gas and electric – contained 1.31 billion vehicles in 2020, and it expects this fleet to grow to 2.21 billion vehicles by 2050 as the result of an increase in economic activity, population, and private mobility.

It also predicts that the global gas and diesel LDV fleet will peak in 2038 as the result of significant EV sales growth.