Study Proves What We Aready Knew - Touchscreens In A Car Are A Horrible Idea

Carmakers started to copy the touchscreen smartphone interface to replace the physical buttons inside their vehicles. But what works for a smartphone is not necessarily suitable for cars, and sometimes it can prove outright dangerous.



Carmakers have become obsessed with touchscreens in the past years. Each generation of vehicles brings bigger screens and sometimes more of them. It’s safe to say that Mercedes-Benz got to the extreme by extending the car display across the entire dashboard, as in, you cannot go any further than that. Or maybe you can, but you shouldn’t. That’s because it has been proven that accessing essential functions on a touchscreen is more difficult in a moving car than pressing or rotating a physical button. And if you need to keep your eyes on the road, touchscreens are a horrible idea.



