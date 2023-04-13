Study Reveals 10% Of UK Drivers Like To Get High Before Driving

A survey conducted in the UK has revealed the worrying number of motorists that have driven after consuming illegal drugs.

The study from IAM RoadSmart surveyed 2,028 motorists in the UK and asked them which substances they may have taken within 24 hours of driving. Some 10% of respondents admitted to using illegal drugs within 24 hours of driving. Extrapolating this data out to all of the UK’s 35 million residents with a full driving license would suggest that as many as 3.5 million have consumed drugs before driving.

Cannabis was found to be the most widely used substance with 5% of respondents saying they had consumed it before driving. The next most commonly used illegal substances were cocaine, ecstasy, and speed.