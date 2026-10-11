Study Reveals A Surprising Number Of EV Owners Now Want Hybrid Cars

Per a study made possible by Here Technologies and SBD Automotive, more battery-electric vehicle owners want a hybrid or a more heavily electrified internal combustion model as their next car. The share favoring hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and extended-range electric vehicles increased from 23 percent in 2025 to 28 percent this year, and that increase speaks volumes about consumer preferences.

While it may not mean that electric vehicle owners have suddenly fallen out of love with their Teslas, the HERE-SBD EV Index 2026 found that more than a third are really considering hybridized vehicles. At the same time, 64 percent of surveyed BEV owners remain likely to purchase another fully electric model.