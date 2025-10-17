Study Reveals Americans Are Ready For Affordable Chinese Cars To Come Here

There’s a literary device called “haunting the narrative.” That is, when a character barely appears in the main story, yet their presence is felt all the same. Well, you could say that Chinese cars are haunting the American auto industry’s narrative. There are no Chinese cars on sale on American roads, aside from the rare China-made Polestar, Volvo or Buick. Yet the country’s global presence makes it impossible to ignore. Tech-forward and cheap to buy (in their home country, at least), Chinese cars are an existential threat to American automakers. So the U.S. government has gone to great lengths to keep China at bay and protect the interests of domestic car brands.



