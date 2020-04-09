Study Reveals Americans That Dared To Get Out This Summer Rekindled A Love With The Road Trip

We’ve still got several months to go until the end of what has felt like an 80-month year, but there is some silver lining – and it’s parked in your garage or on the curb outside your home: your car. As promo for the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, Chevrolet commissioned an online survey with The Harris Poll to find what you probably already knew: we’d all have lost our minds this summer had it not been for our cars.



The survey was done on 1,000 Americans, the majority of whom admitted their few moments of true happiness came whilst driving around the country. They also admitted to traveling more, to getting to know places and stuff about their country they had never known, and to have discovered a new love for road trips, all thanks to their car, which they have come to regard as a family member. That last part sounds like they didn’t consider it as such before, in which case, blasphemy!



Read Article