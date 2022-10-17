Study Reveals Americans Want $6,000 In Cold Hard Cash If EVs Are Forced Upon Them

A study conducted by Gunther VW Delray Beach in Florida makes for some interesting reading.

A recent study revealed that US citizens would accept no less than $6,000 ($5,998, to be precise) in cash if an electric car policy was enforced.

The above is an average of all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Wyoming is the least greedy state, as the folks there are willing to accept $3,131 in compensation to go EV. On the opposite end of the spectrum, people who reside in New Hampshire want $12,698 to go fully electric.

Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach in Florida conducted the study. This VW dealership surveyed 3,021 car owners across 50 states to determine what would get them into an EV. Considering the German brand's push toward electrification, it was a worthwhile study to invest in.