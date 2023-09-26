Study Reveals Buyers Are Trading In Hondas And Toyotas For A Used Tesla Model 3

The majority of people who buy a used Tesla Model 3 are trading in their internal combustion Honda Civics and Toyota Tacomas, according to a study from used vehicle retailer CarMax, which analyzed consumer interest in second-hand EVs for the February 2022 to February 2023 period.

As per the company, for shoppers buying a Nissan Leaf, the most common trade-in was a Toyota Prius, which is a hybrid, while customers who made the switch to a Chevrolet Bolt EV most commonly traded in the plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt, which was built between 2010 and 2019.

As a whole, CarMax says that in the reported period, the most traded-in vehicle type for EVs were SUVs, with 40 percent of buyers bringing in such a car, followed by sedans and coupes with 29 percent, luxury vehicles with 17 percent, pickup trucks with 8 percent, sports cars with 4 percent, and minivans with 2 percent.