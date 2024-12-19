Study Reveals Buyers Want Affordable 3 Row EVs - Something Automakers Refuse To Make

It’s unfortunate that it feels like the EV revolution is stuttering. Yet, this lull feels more manufacturer-related. Everything’s a compact semi-luxury crossover rather than what the people really want: cheap EVs, and, according to AutoPacific’s latest study, three-row crossovers. The analyst group just released its 2024 Future Vehicle Planner, showing that a surprising number of three-row crossover shoppers would consider an electric version.
 
The survey asked more than 14,000 vehicle shoppers and found that “nearly half” of all three-row SUV and crossover buyers would consider going full EV. About 8% of those buyers said they intend on buying a full EV three-row crossover, something the study says is actually impressive considering the lack of three-row options on sale. Currently, there are only seven models on the market: The Volvo EX90, VinFast VF9, Tesla Model X, Rivian R1S, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV and Kia EV9. Leave out those that are expensive, unproven or have tiny third rows and you're left with... just the Kia. There are more coming; the Cadillac Escalade IQ, Lucid Gravity and Hyundai Ioniq 9 are on their way next year.


