Study Reveals Buyers Will Drive Up To 500 Miles To Get The Right Vehicle

According to Automotive News, the study was undertaken by Quantrell Subaru, a dealership in Kentucky that seems to be more on the ball than others through the doors of which you author has had the misfortune of strolling. Some dealers won’t even pay for chairs with four legs or to get those mice out of the coffee machine, so commissioning a study (something which sounds like formal education, the horror) would have been out of the question for them. In any event, the Quantrell survey showed that people are far more likely to look outside their own backyard for a vehicle these days thanks to the dearth of product on hand – both new and used. “Most of it is just availability and the type of car you have,” said Brentley Jones, GM of Quantrell Subaru in an interview with Automotive News. His dealer also goes out of their way to pick up customers from the local airport if they are flying in to buy a vehicle. He goes on to say much of his fly-n-drive (our term, not his) clientele are well-researched folks who know exactly what they want before setting foot on the lot which definitely weeds out tire kickers.



