Study Reveals Car Companies Generally Have No Clue When It Comes to Protecting Your Data

An evaluation of 25 vehicle brands’ consumer privacy policies found that none of them offer adequate protection, according to Mozilla’s “*Privacy Not Included” survey. Each brand collects too much data, can share or sell data too widely and fails to grant drivers control over their data, Mozilla said in its survey released Tuesday.

The “*Privacy Not Included” survey, launched in 2017, found that all 25 car brands reviewed collect more personal data than necessary and use that information beyond operating the vehicle. Some brands even collect data about drivers’ sex lives and genetics. Automakers harvest personal information through sensors, microphones, cameras, connected phones and other devices, company websites, dealerships and vehicle telematics, Mozilla said.