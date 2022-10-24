Study Reveals Consumers Are Will To Pay Up To $19,000 Over MSRP For The Right Vehicle

A study commissioned by the Quantrell Auto Group has found that a considerable percentage of consumers are willing to overpay for popular models like the Ford Bronco, Toyota RAV4, and basically every new car out there. Thanks to supply chain issues, the average price of a new vehicle has jumped to $46k. The study sampled 3,361 respondents in August this year and offers tips on purchasing and selling vehicles in the current market. The survey says that 35% of car owners say they bought a car they hadn't intended to when they started shopping. Part of this could perhaps be a symptom of supply shortages and pricing over the last two years. Another 65% said they are willing to spend up to 39% over MSRP for a car they want.