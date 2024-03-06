Study Reveals Consumers Overwhelmingly Want ICE Power Vehicles Over EVs Even If Costs Are The Same

Name a type of car people want to buy. More specifically, what kind of powertrain are consumers interested in purchasing? Survey says! A standard gas-powered car. Even if costs and features between ICEs, hybrids, and EVs were equal, fossil fuels remain the favorite.

According to a recent study by KMPG with extremely predictable results, 38 percent of respondents still prefer a traditional gas engine when making a vehicle purchase. Hybrids were a close second at a 34-percent take rate, while EVs took third with only 21 percent of the vote. Five percent were undecided, and three percent simply didn't care. They're just happy to have a car.