Study Reveals Consumers Pay More For EVs Only To Drive Them Less Than ICE Counterparts

Electric vehicles have finally started becoming a common sighting on American roads, but that doesn't mean people have thrown away their biases. A study shows that although they spend more money to buy electric vehicles, people don't use them as much as they use the ICE equivalents. Despite electric vehicles taking over the roads in many regions, the US has seen a slower penetration. People still despise EVs and consider them unfit for tasks other than city driving and showing off. This makes the US market lag behind Europe and China in EV adoption. Electric cars have undeniable advantages over their combustion equivalents, but Americans still think of the Nissan Leaf when they consider range, durability, and time spent charging.



